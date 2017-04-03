Esta es la lista de los artistas nominados a los Grammy 2024

La cantante estadounidense SZA lidera la lista de los nominados a la 66 edición de los Grammy con 9 menciones, seguida de las también estadounidenses Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét y el ingeniero de sonido canadiense Serban Ghenea, con siete nominaciones.

Esta es la lista de los nominados a los Grammy 2024, cuya gala se celebrará el próximo 4 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles.

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

-”Worship”, Jon Batiste

-”Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius

-”Flowers”, Miley Cyrus

-”What Was I Made For? [De la película ‘Barbie’]”, Billie Eilish

-”On My Mama”, Victoria Monét

-”Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo

-”Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift

-”Kill Bill”, SZA

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

-”World Music Radio”, Jon Batiste

-”The record”, Boygenius

-”Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus

-”Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, Lana Del Rey

-”The Age Of Pleasure”, Janelle Monáe

-”GUTS”, Olivia Rodrigo

-”Midnights”, Taylor Swift

-”SOS”, SZA

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

-”A&W” (Lana Del Rey), compositores: Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew

-”Anti-Hero” (Taylor Swift) compositores: Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift

-”Butterfly” (Jon Batiste), compositores: Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson

-”Dance The Night” (Dua Lipa), compositores: Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

-”Flowers” (Miley Cyrus), compositores: Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack

-”Kill Bill” (SZA), compositores: Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe

-”Vampire” (Olivia Rodrigo), compositores: Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo

-”What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish), compositores: Billie Eilish O’Connell y Finneas O’Connell.

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

-Gracie Abrams

-Fred again..

-Ice Spice

-Jelly Roll

-Coco Jones

-Noah Kahan

-Victoria Monét

-The War And Treaty

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO

-Jack Antonoff

-Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

-Hit-Boy

COMPOSITOR DEL AÑO, NO CLÁSICO

-Edgar Barrera

-Jessie Jo Dillon

-Shane McAnally

-Theron Thomas

-Justin Tranter

(((Música Pop y Dance)))

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP EN SOLITARIO

-”Flowers”, Miley Cyrus

-”Paint The Town Red”, Doja Cat

-”What Was I Made For? [De la película ‘Barbie’]”, Billie Eilish

-”Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo

-”Anti-Hero”, Taylor Swift

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DUETO/GRUPO POP

-”Thousand Miles”, Miley Cyrus y Brandi Carlile

-”Candy Necklace”, Lana Del Rey y Jon Batiste

-”Never Felt So Alone”, Labrinth y Billie Eilish

-”Karma”, Taylor Swift y Ice Spice

-”Ghost In The Machine”, SZA y Phoebe Bridgers

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL DE POP

-”Chemistry”, Kelly Clarkson

-”Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus

-”GUTS”, Olivia Rodrigo

-”- (Subtract)”, Ed Sheeran

-”Midnights”, Taylor Swift

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA

-”Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”, Aphex Twin

-”Loading”, James Blake

-”Higher Than Ever Before”, Disclosure

-”Strong”, Romy & Fred again..

-”Rumble”, Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan

MEJOR GRABACIÓN POP DANCE

-”Baby Don’t Hurt Me”, David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray

-”Miracle”, Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

-”Padam Padam”, Kylie Minogue

-”One In A Million”, Bebe Rexha y David Guetta

-”Rush”, Troye Sivan

MEJOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELECTRÓNICO

-”Playing Robots Into Heaven”, James Blake

-”For That Beautiful Feeling”, The Chemical Brothers

-”Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)”, Fred again..

-”Kx5”, Kx5

-”Quest For Fire”, Skrillex

(((Música Rock, Metal y Alternativa)))

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK

-”Sculptures Of Anything Goes”, Arctic Monkeys

-”More Than A Love Song”, Black Pumas

-”Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius

-”Rescued”,Foo Fighters

-”Lux Æterna”, Metallica

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE METAL

-”Bad Man”, Disturbed

-”Phantom Of The Opera”, Ghost

-”72 Seasons”, Metallica

-”Hive Mind”, Slipknot

-”Jaded”, Spiritbox

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

-”Angry”, The Rolling Stones

-”Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl”, Olivia Rodrigo

”Emotion Sickness”, Queens Of The Stone Age

-”Not Strong Enough”, Boygenius

-”Rescued”, Foo Fighters

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

-”But Here We Are”, Foo Fighters

-”Starcatcher”, Greta Van Fleet

-”72 Seasons”, Metallica

-”This Is Why”, Paramore

-”In Times New Roman...”, Queens Of The Stone Age

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

-”Belinda Says”, Alvvays

-”Body Paint”, Arctic Monkeys

-”Cool About It”, boygenius

-”A&W”, Lana Del Rey

-”This Is Why”, Paramore

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

-”The Car”, Arctic Monkeys

-”The Record”, Boygenius

-”Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”, Lana Del Rey

-”Cracker Island”, Gorillaz

-”I Inside The Old Year Dying”, PJ Harvey

Música R&B, Rap y Poesía hablada

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B

-”Summer Too Hot”, Chris Brown

-”Back To Love”, Robert Glasper Featuring SiR y Alex Isley

-”ICU”, Coco Jones

-”How Does It Make You Feel”, Victoria Monét

-”Kill Bill”, SZA

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B TRADICIONAL

-”Simple”, Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

-”Lucky”, Kenyon Dixon

-”Hollywood”, Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

-”Good Morning”, PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol

-”Love Language”, SZA

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B

“Angel”, Halle

“Back To Love”, Robert Glasper, SiR y Alex Isley

“ICU”, Coco Jones

“On My Mama”, Victoria Monét”

-”Snooze”, SZA

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B PROGRESIVO

-”Since I Have A Lover”, 6LACK

-”The Love Album: Off The Grid”, Diddy

-”Nova”, Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

-”The Age Of Pleasure”, Janelle Monáe

-”SOS”, SZA

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

-”Girls Night Out”, Babyface

-”What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)”, Coco Jones

-”Special Occasion”, Emily King

-”JAGUAR II”, Victoria Monét

-”CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP”, Summer Walker

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

-”The Hillbillies”, Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

-”Love Letter”, Black Thought

-”Rich Flex”, Drake y 21 Savage

-”SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”, Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane

-”Players”, Coi Leray

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN MELÓDICA DE RAP

-”Sittin’ On Top Of The World”, Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

-”Attention”, Doja Cat

-”Spin Bout U”, Drake y 21 Savage

-”All My Life”, Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

-”Low”, SZA

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP

-”Attention”, Doja Cat

-”Barbie World [de ‘Barbie: The Album’]”, Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice Featuring Aqua

-”Just Wanna Rock”, Lil Uzi Vert

-”Rich Flex”, Drake y 21 Savage

-”SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS”, Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

-”Her Loss”, Drake y 21 Savage

-”MICHAEL”, Killer Mike

-”HEROES & VILLIANS”, Metro Boomin

-”King’s Disease III”, Nas

-”UTOPIA”, Travis Scott

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POESÍA HABLADA

-”A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited”, Queen Sheba

-”For Your Consideration’24 -The Album”, Prentice Powell y Shawn William

-”Grocery Shopping With My Mother”, Kevin Powell

-”The Light Inside”, J. Ivy

-”When The Poems Do What They Do”, Aja Monet

((((Música Latina)))

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE JAZZ LATINO

-”Quietude”, Eliane Elias

-”My Heart Speaks”, Ivan Lins con The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

-”Vox Humana”, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

-”Cometa”, Luciana Souza y Trio Corrente

-”El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2”, Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO

-”La cuarta hoja”, Pablo Alborán

-”Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1”, AleMor

-”A Ciegas”, Paula Arenas

-”La Neta”, Pedro Capó

-”Don Juan”, Maluma

-”X Mí” (Vol. 1)”, Gaby Moreno

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

-”Saturno”, Rauw Alejandro

-”Mañana será bonito”, Karol G

-”Data”, Tainy

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO

-”Martínez”, Cabra

-”Leche De Tigre”, Diamante Eléctrico

-”Vida Cotidiana”, Juanes

-”De Todas Las Flores”, Natalia Lafourcade

-”EADDA9223”, Fito Paez

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (INCLUYENDO TEXANO)

-”Bordado a mano”, Ana Bárbara

-”La Sánchez”, Lila Downs

-”Motherflower”, Flor De Toloache

-”Amor como en las películas de antes”, Lupita Infante

-”Génesis”, Peso Pluma

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL

-”Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)”, Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado y Orquesta Rubén Blades

-”Voy A Ti”, Luis Figueroa

-”Niche Sinfónico”, Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

-”Vida”, Omara Portuondo

-”Mimy & Tony”, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

-”Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así”, Carlos Vives.

