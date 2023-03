Ángel Barajas, listo para cuatro finales en el Mundial juvenil de gimnasia artística

The sole men’s competitor representing Colombia 🇨🇴 at #ARTJuniors2023, Angel Barajas 🇨🇴, made sure his presence was felt 👀



His mature difficulty & razor sharp execution helped him into the All-Around lead after qualifications 🔥



➡ https://t.co/XMz6fmPqKc #Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/jORgStiUoy